Rotational Soldiers with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) arrive at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk Aug. 12 after a bus ride from Fort Campbell, Ky., for Rotation 20-09, maintaining Covid-19 protocols.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 09:25
|Photo ID:
|6317176
|VIRIN:
|200812-A-NY219-403
|Resolution:
|1190x702
|Size:
|957.36 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier safety: Protocols in place to guard against coronavirus [Image 6 of 6], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier safety: Protocols in place to guard against coronavirus
