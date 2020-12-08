Capt. Brent Turpin, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division head nurse (seated), conducts a COVID-19 screening on one of the unit’s Soldiers after he arrived at North Fort Polk Aug. 12.
Date Taken:
08.12.2020
Date Posted:
08.17.2020
|Photo ID:
|6317175
|VIRIN:
|200812-A-NY219-315
|Resolution:
|1190x1072
|Size:
|996.5 KB
Location:
FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier safety: Protocols in place to guard against coronavirus [Image 6 of 6], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier safety: Protocols in place to guard against coronavirus
