200812-N-HK244-1104 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 12, 2020) Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Tinian, install roofing felt and corrugated metal roofing on the galley at Camp Tinian. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Marcus Henley/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 03:12 Photo ID: 6317002 VIRIN: 200812-N-HK244-1104 Resolution: 2744x4000 Size: 1.36 MB Location: TINIAN, MP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabees Construct Camp Tinian Southwest Asia Huts [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.