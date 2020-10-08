Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Construct Camp Tinian Southwest Asia Huts [Image 1 of 6]

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    08.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    200810-N-HK244-1025 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 10, 2020) Steelworker 3rd Class Bryce Thompson, from New Castle, Ind., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Tinian, secures corrugated metal roofing on the galley at Camp Tinian. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Marcus Henley/Released)

