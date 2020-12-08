200812-N-HK244-1072 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 12, 2020) Equipment Operator 3rd Class James Pace, from Frankton, Ind., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Tinian, installs sheathing on a Southwest Asia hut at Camp Tinian. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Marcus Henley/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 03:12 Photo ID: 6317000 VIRIN: 200812-N-HK244-1072 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.21 MB Location: TINIAN, MP Hometown: FRANKTON, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabees Construct Camp Tinian Southwest Asia Huts [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.