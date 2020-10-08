Seabees Construct Camp Tinian Southwest Asia Huts

200811-N-HK244-1016 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 11, 2020) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Microneil Arellano, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Tinian, installs and secures wiring for lighting fixtures in the galley at Camp Tinian. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Marcus Henley/Released)

