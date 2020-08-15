200815-N-YK910-1048 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2020) – USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Executive Officer, Capt. Joel Lang, right, discusses the ship’s current trash pulping and disposal procedures during a tour of the associated spaces on board, Aug. 15. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher B. Janik/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 08:33
|Photo ID:
|6316562
|VIRIN:
|200815-N-YK910-1048
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|499.73 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tripoli [Image 30 of 30], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT