200815-N-YK910-1048 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2020) – USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Executive Officer, Capt. Joel Lang, right, discusses the ship’s current trash pulping and disposal procedures during a tour of the associated spaces on board, Aug. 15. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher B. Janik/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2020 Date Posted: 08.16.2020 08:33 Photo ID: 6316562 VIRIN: 200815-N-YK910-1048 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 499.73 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli [Image 30 of 30], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.