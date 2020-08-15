Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli [Image 24 of 30]

    Tripoli

    AT SEA

    08.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy           

    200815-N-YK910-1034 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2020) – USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Executive Officer, Capt. Joel Lang, right, discusses the ship’s current trash pulping and disposal procedures with Logistics Specialist Seaman Marcus Waddy during a tour of the associated spaces on board, Aug. 15. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher B. Janik/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 08:32
    Photo ID: 6316556
    VIRIN: 200815-N-YK910-1034
    Resolution: 2789x1992
    Size: 414.05 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli [Image 30 of 30], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    amphibious assault ship
    navy
    lha7
    usstripoli

