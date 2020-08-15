200815-N-YK910-1041 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2020) – USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Executive Officer, Capt. Joel Lang, purple jersey, discusses the ship’s current trash pulping and disposal procedures with the ship’s supply team during a tour of the associated spaces on board, Aug. 15. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher B. Janik/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2020 Date Posted: 08.16.2020 08:32 Photo ID: 6316561 VIRIN: 200815-N-YK910-1041 Resolution: 3308x2363 Size: 499.49 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli [Image 30 of 30], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.