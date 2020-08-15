Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli [Image 23 of 30]

    Tripoli

    AT SEA

    08.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy           

    200815-N-YK910-1028 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2020) – USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Executive Officer, Capt. Joel Lang, center, observes the ship’s current trash pulping and disposal procedures during a tour of the associated spaces on board, Aug. 15. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher B. Janik/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 08:32
    Photo ID: 6316555
    VIRIN: 200815-N-YK910-1028
    Location: AT SEA
    amphibious assault ship
    navy
    lha7
    usstripoli

