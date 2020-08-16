Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reagan, Ericsson Conduct RAS [Image 5 of 8]

    Reagan, Ericsson Conduct RAS

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.16.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2020) The U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler John Ericsson (T-A0 194) moves in to position after conducting a replenishment-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reagan, Ericsson Conduct RAS [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

