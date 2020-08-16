Reagan, Ericsson Conduct RAS

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2020) The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler John Ericsson (T-A0 194). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
