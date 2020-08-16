Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors, Ericsson, Conduct RAS

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2020) A U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Eric Alexander, from Houston, directs an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, drops off cargo on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler John Ericsson (T-A0 194). The “Scorpions” are deployed, with the Rafael Peralta, conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

