    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Spc. Billy Topaz 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    A firefighter with the 1051st Fire Fighter Tactical Group (FFTG) clears a search for sources of smoke inside a structure July 30 on Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont.
    Soldiers of The 1051st FFTG were evalutated on live burns as part of their preparation for deployment.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2020 20:22
