A firefighter with the 1051st Fire Fighter Tactical Group (FFTG) clears a search for sources of smoke inside a structure July 30 on Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont.

Soldiers of The 1051st FFTG were evalutated on live burns as part of their preparation for deployment.

Date Taken: 07.30.2020
Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US