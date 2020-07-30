Climbing Down

Spc. Jon Bathum, a firefighter for the 1049th Fire Fighter Detachment, climbs down a ladder from a multistoried structural live burn simulation July 30 on Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont.

The 1051st Fire Fighter Tactical Group was evalutated on live burns as part of their preparation for deployment.

Date Taken: 07.30.2020 Date Posted: 08.15.2020 Photo ID: 6316274 Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US