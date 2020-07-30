The 1049th Fire Fighter Detachment use trucks to provide Airport Rescue Firefighting July 30 on Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont.

The 1051st Fire Fighter Tactical Group was evalutated on live burns as part of their preparation for deployment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2020 Date Posted: 08.15.2020 20:21 Photo ID: 6316275 VIRIN: 200730-Z-IW614-0009 Resolution: 1499x1000 Size: 692.6 KB Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Getting on Site [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Billy Topaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.