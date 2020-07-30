Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Spc. Billy Topaz 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Firefighters with the 1051st Fire Fighter Tactical Group (FFTG) enter an aircraft live burn July 30 on Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont.
    Soldiers of The 1051st FFTG were evalutated on live burns as part of their preparation for deployment.

    This work, Move In [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Billy Topaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1051st Firefighter Tactical Group Prepare for Deployment

