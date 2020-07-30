Firefighters with the 1051st Fire Fighter Tactical Group (FFTG) enter an aircraft live burn July 30 on Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont.

Soldiers of The 1051st FFTG were evalutated on live burns as part of their preparation for deployment.

Date Taken: 07.30.2020
Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US