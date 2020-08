A Change of Command, but Continued Excellence for the 362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

Spc. Alex Elliot, a member of the 362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, holds the unit guidon during a change of command ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Londonderry, N.H. Aug. 14, 2020. During this ceremony, Army Cpt. La’Nita Eaton relinquishes command of the 362nd MPAD to Army Cpt. Joseph Booth, who will be the new commander for the unit. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Army Staff Sgt. Ray Boyington)

