A Change of Command, but Continued Excellence for the 362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

Army Cpt. La’Nita Eaton relinquished command of the unit today to the new incoming commander, Army Cpt. Joseph Booth.



Taking the helm, Booth described the main point of his command philosophy in his speech.



“We are a team,” said Booth. “We work together, we build up each other, and we will succeed. I look forward to this opportunity in building you up. I look forward to our time together.”



Eaton reflected on her time past with the unit during her closing remarks.



“Today marks a bittersweet moment for me, a milestone, as I pass on responsibility to Captain Booth, who is truly an exceptional officer,” announced Eaton. “I have no doubt that he will continue the longstanding legacy of excellence in this unit.”



She continued a heartfelt speech, describing her experience with the Soldiers of the 362nd MPAD and thanking them for their contributions and friendship.



“Soldiers, you welcomed me immediately, and you made it your duty to uphold, protect, and advise me. You walked me through and allowed me to grow and gain my experience as an Army Reserve commander. We laughed and expressed our grievances, and I will take with me the beautiful memories we shared. Thank you for imparting your wisdom and expertise. I will always have a place in my heart for all of you, the 362nd MPAD. And I will be cheering your continued success under Captain Booth.”



Army Col. Kevin Branch, the 99th Readiness Division Mission Command Support Group commander, presided over the ceremony and shared praise for both officers.



“First thing I thought was: commitment,” said Branch, referring to Eaton accepting command of the New Hampshire-based unit despite living in North Carolina.



Eaton also brought a lot of energy to the unit. “She raises a lot of positivity, every day,” said Branch. “Always has great spirits, always in a good mood.”



He echoed similar remarks for Booth. “Another example of a committed individual. He's going to work hard, and there's not going to be any drop-off with what you had with Captain Eaton, with Captain Booth.”



Eaton’s commitment to the Army is further demonstrated by her next professional move – she will be taking command of the 356th Broadcast Operations Detachment at Fort Meade, Maryland from Army Maj. Deveney Wall Aug. 21, 2020.

