    A Change of Command, but Continued Excellence for the 362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment [Image 11 of 18]

    A Change of Command, but Continued Excellence for the 362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    LONDONDERRY, NH, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Raymond Boyington 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Cpt. La’Nita Eaton, former commander of the 362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, clasps her hands during a change of command ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Londonderry, N.H. Aug. 14, 2020. During this ceremony, Eaton relinquishes command of the 362nd MPAD to Army Cpt. Joseph Booth, who will be the new commander for the unit. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Army Staff Sgt. Ray Boyington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2020 13:53
    Photo ID: 6316139
    VIRIN: 200814-A-JR267-016
    Resolution: 3008x2008
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: LONDONDERRY, NH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Change of Command, but Continued Excellence for the 362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

