Army Cpt. La’Nita Eaton, former commander of the 362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, and Army Cpt. Joseph Booth, the new commander, listens to a speech during a change of command ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Londonderry, N.H. Aug. 14, 2020. During this ceremony, Eaton relinquishes command of the 362nd MPAD to Booth, who will be the new commander for the unit. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Army Staff Sgt. Ray Boyington)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 13:53
|Photo ID:
|6316140
|VIRIN:
|200814-A-JR267-013
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|LONDONDERRY, NH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Change of Command, but Continued Excellence for the 362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
