Radio class

U.S. Army Spc. Joel Benitez, with Echo Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade teaches 28th ECAB Soldiers on how to use the Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System or SINCGARS at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jennifer Raley)

