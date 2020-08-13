1-137 Sunset

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts a multi-ship training flight over the 28th ECAB's mobilization station with the sunset in the background. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gilberto Delossantos)

