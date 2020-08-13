A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts a multi-ship training flight over the 28th ECAB's mobilization station with the sunset in the background. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gilberto Delossantos)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 12:48
|Photo ID:
|6316088
|VIRIN:
|200815-Z-IK914-101
|Resolution:
|1536x1103
|Size:
|245.35 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1-137 Sunset [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT