U.S. Army Spc. Joel Benitez, with Echo Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade teaches 28th ECAB Soldiers on how to use the Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System or SINCGARS at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jennifer Raley)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 12:48
|Photo ID:
|6316089
|VIRIN:
|200815-Z-IK914-102
|Resolution:
|1536x1152
|Size:
|429.61 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
This work, Radio class [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
