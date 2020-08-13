Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio class [Image 2 of 4]

    Radio class

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Joel Benitez, with Echo Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade teaches 28th ECAB Soldiers on how to use the Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System or SINCGARS at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jennifer Raley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2020 12:48
    VIRIN: 200815-Z-IK914-102
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    TAGS

    radio
    U.S. Central Command
    Fort Hood
    Ohio National Guard
    CENTCOM
    communication
    helicopters
    28th Infantry Division
    Deploy
    Wisconsin National Guard
    oil
    Nebraska National Guard
    28th CAB
    28th
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Indiana National Guard
    28th Combat Aviation Brigade
    army aviation
    POL
    West Virginia National Guard
    628th Aviation Support Battalion
    petroleum
    lubricant
    aviators
    Texas
    Helicopter
    mobilization
    mobilize
    Army
    aviation
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    deployment
    aviator
    Oklahoma National Guard
    PAARNG
    Keystone
    ARNG
    Michigan National Guard
    comms
    28th ID
    1-137th AHB
    628th ASB
    OHARNG
    OKARNG
    New Jersey National Guard
    628
    NJARNG
    INARNG
    MIARNG
    WIARNG
    104th Aviation Regiment
    WVARNG
    1-137
    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    137th Aviation Regiment
    2-104
    Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System
    2-104th GSAB
    Task Force Anvil
    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion
    NEARNG
    TF Anvil
    28th ECAB
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    fly army
    Wings of Iron
    Roll on
    ARTCOVID19
    sincgar

