U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Kabella, a crew chief and door gunner with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, poses for a photo in front of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter after conducting aerial gunnery qualifications at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adam Kabella)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.15.2020 12:21 Photo ID: 6316027 VIRIN: 200815-Z-IK914-0004 Resolution: 3072x4096 Size: 1.7 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aerial gunnery [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.