U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Kabella, a crew chief and door gunner with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, poses for a photo in front of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter after conducting aerial gunnery qualifications at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adam Kabella)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 12:21
|Photo ID:
|6316027
|VIRIN:
|200815-Z-IK914-0004
|Resolution:
|3072x4096
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
