A tower, manned by trainers, at a range at the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade's mobilization station, as 28th ECAB Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 12:21
|Photo ID:
|6316024
|VIRIN:
|200815-Z-IK914-0001
|Resolution:
|4096x2731
|Size:
|722.09 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aerial Gunnery [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
