A CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, hovers as door gunners conduct aerial gunnery qualifications at a range at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Smith)
|08.13.2020
|08.15.2020 12:21
|6316025
|200815-Z-IK914-0002
|4096x2731
|275.05 KB
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|3
|0
|0
