Drawing them in - with School Supplies

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Camron Pressley, an elementary school student, watches as cars pull up to receive a drawstring backpack full of school supplies during the School Supply Drive-By at Peterson Air Force Base, Aug. 14, 2020. In order to overcome the current conditions, the students wore masks and used disinfectant. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

