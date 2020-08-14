PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. - Elementary school students hand out school supplies to their fellow classmates during the School Supply Drive-By event held at the Peterson Air Force Base youth center on August 14, 2020. The school liaison officer supplied 350 drawstring bags of assorted school supplies for free to all eligible users. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 19:40 Photo ID: 6315497 VIRIN: 200814-F-JY979-0002 Resolution: 5214x3476 Size: 7.13 MB Location: PETERSON AFB, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Drawing Them in - with School Supplies [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.