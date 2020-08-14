Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drawing Them in - with School Supplies [Image 2 of 6]

    Drawing Them in - with School Supplies

    PETERSON AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. - Elementary school students hand out school supplies to their fellow classmates during the School Supply Drive-By event held at the Peterson Air Force Base youth center on August 14, 2020. The school liaison officer supplied 350 drawstring bags of assorted school supplies for free to all eligible users. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

    School
    Backpacks
    Humanitarian
    Coronavirus
    Covid-19

