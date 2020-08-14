Drawing them in - with School Supplies

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Camron Pressley, an elementary school student, hands school supplies to a family during the School Supply Drive-By at Peterson Air Force Base on Aug. 14, 2020. The school liaison officer supplied 350 drawstring bags of assorted school supplies for free to all eligible users. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

