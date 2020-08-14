PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – An elementary student sits in her car as her parents pick up a drawstring backpack during the School Supply Drive-By event today at the Peterson Air Force Base youth center on Aug. 14, 2020. In order to overcome the current conditions, the students wore masks and used disinfectant. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 19:40 Photo ID: 6315500 VIRIN: 200814-F-JY979-0003 Resolution: 3709x2473 Size: 3.78 MB Location: PETERSON AFB, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Drawing Them in - with School Supplies [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.