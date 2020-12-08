Going above and beyond

Col. Ryan Keeney, left, 49th Wing commander, presents the Holloman “49er of the week” certificate to Airman 1st Class Juho Lee, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron operational medical technician, Aug. 12, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Lee was recognized for distinguishing himself as a high-flyer and showing the motivation and technical skill to get the mission accomplished. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs)

