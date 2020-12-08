Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ryan Keeney, left, 49th Wing commander, presents the Holloman “49er of the week” certificate to Senior Airman Collette Brooks, 49th WG Public Affairs photojournalist, Aug. 12, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Brooks was recognized for her recent accomplishments at the Air Force level, forward-leaning efforts to execute the PA mission and highlight Team Holloman, and her dedication to professional development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 16:52
    Photo ID: 6315187
    VIRIN: 200812-F-DB997-1009
    Resolution: 2778x1798
    Size: 697.08 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Going above and beyond [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt BreeAnn Sachs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Education and Training Command
    49er of the week

