Col. Ryan Keeney, left, 49th Wing commander, and Tech. Sgt. Eric Carlson, 49th Wing foreign object debris monitor, pose for a photo, Aug. 12, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Carlson was coined for his recent outstanding accomplishments which included authoring three instruction rewrites, leading an apron re-pavement team and leading 68 first term Airmen FOD training forums. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 16:52
|Photo ID:
|6315181
|VIRIN:
|200812-F-DB997-1003
|Resolution:
|1938x1554
|Size:
|451.78 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Going above and beyond [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt BreeAnn Sachs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT