Going above and beyond

Col. Ryan Keeney, left, 49th Wing commander, and Tech. Sgt. Eric Carlson, 49th Wing foreign object debris monitor, pose for a photo, Aug. 12, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Carlson was coined for his recent outstanding accomplishments which included authoring three instruction rewrites, leading an apron re-pavement team and leading 68 first term Airmen FOD training forums. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs)

