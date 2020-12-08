Going above and beyond

Col. Ryan Keeney, left, 49th Wing commander, and Aaron Fierro, U.S. Department of Agriculture biologist, pose for a photo, Aug. 12, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Fierro was coined for the expertise and program continuity he has brought to the Holloman Bird/wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard program during his first eight months with the 49th Wing Safety Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 16:52
|Photo ID:
|6315183
|VIRIN:
|200812-F-DB997-1005
|Resolution:
|1582x1950
|Size:
|508.94 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
