Going above and beyond

Col. Ryan Keeney, left, 49th Wing commander, and Aaron Fierro, U.S. Department of Agriculture biologist, pose for a photo, Aug. 12, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Fierro was coined for the expertise and program continuity he has brought to the Holloman Bird/wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard program during his first eight months with the 49th Wing Safety Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs)

