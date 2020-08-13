Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gold Fever [Image 13 of 13]

    Gold Fever

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Nguyen, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs an air-intake inspection on an F-15C Eagle during surge operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 13, 2020. Surge operations provide aircrew and support personnel the opportunity to train the skills necessary to maintain a ready force, capable of ensuring the collective defense of the U.S., the U.K. and the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Airmen
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    surge
    Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    surge operations
    493rd Fighter Squadron
    Liberty Wing

