U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Nguyen, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs an air-intake inspection on an F-15C Eagle during surge operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 13, 2020. Surge operations provide aircrew and support personnel the opportunity to train the skills necessary to maintain a ready force, capable of ensuring the collective defense of the U.S., the U.K. and the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 10:35
|Photo ID:
|6312293
|VIRIN:
|200813-F-PW483-0513
|Resolution:
|6240x4576
|Size:
|14.41 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gold Fever [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT