U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Nguyen, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs an air-intake inspection on an F-15C Eagle during surge operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 13, 2020. Surge operations provide aircrew and support personnel the opportunity to train the skills necessary to maintain a ready force, capable of ensuring the collective defense of the U.S., the U.K. and the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 10:35 Photo ID: 6312293 VIRIN: 200813-F-PW483-0513 Resolution: 6240x4576 Size: 14.41 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gold Fever [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.