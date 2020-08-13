Gold Fever

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, flies overhead during surge operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 13, 2020. Surge operations provide aircrew and support personnel the opportunity to train the skills necessary to maintain a ready force, capable of ensuring the collective defense of the U.S., the U.K. and the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 10:35
|Photo ID:
|6312291
|VIRIN:
|200813-F-PW483-0101
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|17.24 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
