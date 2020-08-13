A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, flies overhead during surge operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 13, 2020. Surge operations provide aircrew and support personnel the opportunity to train the skills necessary to maintain a ready force, capable of ensuring the collective defense of the U.S., the U.K. and the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 10:35 Photo ID: 6312291 VIRIN: 200813-F-PW483-0101 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 17.24 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gold Fever [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.