A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, maintains visual observation of pre-flight checks during surge operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 13, 2020. While surging, Liberty Wing fighter squadrons can fly more than 80 sorties a day, honing air-to-air tactics, advance combat maneuvers and ensuring readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 10:35
|Photo ID:
|6312290
|VIRIN:
|200813-F-PW483-0596
|Resolution:
|2990x2166
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gold Fever [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
