    Gold Fever [Image 10 of 13]

    Gold Fever

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, maintains visual observation of pre-flight checks during surge operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 13, 2020. While surging, Liberty Wing fighter squadrons can fly more than 80 sorties a day, honing air-to-air tactics, advance combat maneuvers and ensuring readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 10:35
    Photo ID: 6312290
    VIRIN: 200813-F-PW483-0596
    Resolution: 2990x2166
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gold Fever [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    surge
    Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    surge operations
    493rd Fighter Squadron
    Liberty Wing

