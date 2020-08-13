Gold Fever

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, maintains visual observation of pre-flight checks during surge operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 13, 2020. While surging, Liberty Wing fighter squadrons can fly more than 80 sorties a day, honing air-to-air tactics, advance combat maneuvers and ensuring readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

