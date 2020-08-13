Gold Fever

U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles line up for pre-flight checks during surge operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 13, 2020. While surging, Liberty Wing fighter squadrons can fly more than 80 sorties a day, honing air-to-air tactics, advance combat maneuvers and ensuring readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

