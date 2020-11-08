GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (August 11, 2020) Quartermaster Chief Petty Officer Couri Childs changes the colors aboard the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14) as it pulls into port. Tornado is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 09:06 Photo ID: 6312214 VIRIN: 200811-N-HG846-0036 Resolution: 3419x5130 Size: 1.04 MB Location: CU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200811-N-HG846-0036 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Daniel Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.