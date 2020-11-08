Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200811-N-HG846-0036 [Image 3 of 4]

    200811-N-HG846-0036

    CUBA

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Serianni 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (August 11, 2020) Quartermaster Chief Petty Officer Couri Childs changes the colors aboard the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14) as it pulls into port. Tornado is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200811-N-HG846-0036 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Daniel Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

