GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (August 11, 2020) Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Dylan Walker and Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Kristofer Stevens heave a mooring line while mooring to the pier from the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14). Tornado is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 09:06 Photo ID: 6312212 VIRIN: 200811-N-HG846-0089 Resolution: 4351x3108 Size: 1003.6 KB Location: CU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200811-N-HG846-0089 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Daniel Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.