200811-N-HG846-0071

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (August 11, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Kristofer Stevens takes bearings aboardthe Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14). Tornado is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

