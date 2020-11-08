200811-N-HG846-0009

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (August 11, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Bryan Vargas dons an MK-1 inflatable life vest prior to mooring the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14) to the pier. Tornado is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

