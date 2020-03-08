Chaplains with Task Force Spartan conduct an Asist class to educate Soldiers on how to prevent suicides on Aug. 3-4, 2020 in Kuwait. This class is offered to any Soldier that wishes to take it just ask your chaplains for more information. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Andrew Winchell)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 01:03
|Photo ID:
|6311052
|VIRIN:
|200803-Z-VH376-031
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spartan Behavioral Health Specialists ASIST Those in Need [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Andrew Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spartan Behavioral Health Specialists ASIST Those in Need
LEAVE A COMMENT