Spartan Behavioral Health Specialists ASIST Those in Need

Photo By Sgt. Andrew Winchell | Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer speaks to an Asist class about the importance of the class...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andrew Winchell | Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer speaks to an Asist class about the importance of the class on Aug. 4, 2020 in Kuwait. The Asist class is given to Soldiers to help prevent suicides in the Army, a skill Soldiers can also use in their civilian lives. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Andrew Winchell) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army takes the health and welfare of its Soldiers seriously. Nowhere is this more evident than at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, where there are many classes like the ASIST class offered to help in having tough conversations.



ASIST or Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training is offered to anyone in the U.S. Army that would like to take it.



“This training is offered to all ranks from E-1 up,” said Capt. Sarah Skelton, the 42nd Infantry Division, behavioral health officer for Task Force Spartan. “This training is a two-day training that helps Soldiers to become comfortable having those tough conversations with other Soldiers.”



Suicide is an issue that doesn’t only affect the military but civilians as well.



“We give this class to not only train Soldiers to help other Soldiers but hope they take these skills into the civilian lives as well,” said Skelton.



Throughout the ASIST class, Soldiers learn ways to prevent suicide and apply these skills in practical exercises.



“During the course, we talk about statistics and differences between people just in the class and how that relates to talking to and listening to others that may be having a hard time,” said Skelton. “Once we have gone through the training, we have the class do some role-playing exercises to make sure they can apply the skills they have learned.”



Soldiers in the Army have to deal with many different stresses like being away from home, doing jobs that they can’t talk to anyone about, and dealing with things sometimes they don’t want to talk to anyone about.



“We hope by the end of the course that Soldiers are able to go out and help others whether it is another Soldier or someone on the civilian side,” said Skelton. Sometimes just listen to someone can save their life, and sometimes we have to force that conversation a little to get someone to talk and realize they aren’t alone in the fight.



Soldiers that are looking to take the ASIST class should reach out to their chaplains or the chaplains of Task Force Spartan for more details.