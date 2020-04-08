Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer speaks to an Asist class about the importance of the class on Aug. 4, 2020 in Kuwait. The Asist class is given to Soldiers to help prevent suicides in the Army, a skill Soldiers can also use in their civilian lives. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Andrew Winchell)

Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) This work, Spartan Behavioral Health Specialists ASIST Those in Need [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Andrew Winchell