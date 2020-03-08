Spartan Behavioral Health Specialists ASIST Those in Need

Chaplains with Task Force Spartan conduct an Asist class to educate Soldiers on how to prevent suicides on Aug. 3-4, 2020 in Kuwait. This class is offered to any Soldier that wishes to take it just ask your chaplains for more information. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Andrew Winchell)

