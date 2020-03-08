Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Behavioral Health Specialists ASIST Those in Need [Image 1 of 3]

    Spartan Behavioral Health Specialists ASIST Those in Need

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Winchell 

    Task Force Spartan

    Chaplains with Task Force Spartan conduct an Asist class to educate Soldiers on how to prevent suicides on Aug. 3-4, 2020 in Kuwait. This class is offered to any Soldier that wishes to take it just ask your chaplains for more information. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Andrew Winchell)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    VIRIN: 200803-Z-VH376-014
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Behavioral Health Specialists ASIST Those in Need [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Andrew Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Spartan Behavioral Health Specialists ASIST Those in Need

