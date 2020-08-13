Two A-10C Thunderbolt II jets assigned to the A-10 Demonstration Team land on the flight line at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility, in Wallops, Virginia, August 13, 2020. The A-10 Demonstration Team will be performing at the upcoming 2020 Ocean City Air Show August 15-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 22:43 Photo ID: 6310459 VIRIN: 200813-F-PV484-1002 Resolution: 7544x4244 Size: 8.75 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2020 OC Air Show Arrival day [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.