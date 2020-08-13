2020 OC Air Show Arrival day

Two A-10C Thunderbolt II jets assigned to the A-10 Demonstration Team land on the flight line at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility, in Wallops, Virginia, August 13, 2020. The A-10 Demonstration Team will be performing at the upcoming 2020 Ocean City Air Show August 15-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)
