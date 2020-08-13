2020 OC Air Show Arrival day

U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10 Demonstration Team pilot and commander, and Capt. Haden Fulham, A-10 pilot and safety officer for the upcoming Ocean City Air Show in Ocean City, Maryland, come in for landing on the flight line at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, August 13, 2020. Spectators this year can view the air show anywhere in Ocean City, or by attending virtually through a livestream. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

