U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10 Demonstration Team pilot and commander, lands on the flight line at NASA Wallops Flight Facility, in Wallops, Virginia, August 13, 2020. Wilton is scheduled to perform at the upcoming Ocean City Air Show at Ocean City, Maryland, August 15-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 22:43
|Photo ID:
|6310458
|VIRIN:
|200813-F-PV484-1005
|Resolution:
|7849x4415
|Size:
|8.17 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 OC Air Show Arrival day [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT