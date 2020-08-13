U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10 Demonstration Team pilot and commander, lands on the flight line at NASA Wallops Flight Facility, in Wallops, Virginia, August 13, 2020. Wilton is scheduled to perform at the upcoming Ocean City Air Show at Ocean City, Maryland, August 15-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 22:43 Photo ID: 6310458 VIRIN: 200813-F-PV484-1005 Resolution: 7849x4415 Size: 8.17 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2020 OC Air Show Arrival day [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.